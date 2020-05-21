Rs.5,000 one-time financial incentive: Auto drivers demand relaxation in conditions
News

May 21, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A fortnight after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announced a Rs.1,610 crore relief package for the distressed working class during COVID-19 lockdown, auto drivers of the city have demanded relaxation in conditions set by the Government for getting Rs.5,000 one-time compensation under the package.

Speaking to ‘Star of Mysore’, Mysuru Autorickshaw Drivers Association President M. Mahadevaswamy said that as per the Government’s criteria, only auto owners who have a valid permit, Fitness Certificate and Driving Licence alone are eligible for getting the Rs.5,000 compensation. 

But this criteria is disadvantageous to several beneficiaries, as many auto drivers do not own autos and only run them on hire. As such the Government should consider their plight and relax the conditions, thus enabling auto drivers who only have DL to get the compensation. 

Also, the other conditions pertain to validity of documents such as permit and FC as on Mar.24. But many owners have not renewed them after lapse due to various factors such as time and financial constraints. The Government should also take note of this and remove the validity clause from the set of conditions, he said and urged the Government to eliminate the hurdles in ‘Seva Sindhu’ App, through which the auto drivers are required to apply for compensation.

