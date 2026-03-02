Rs. 58.62 crore tourism project in KRS backwaters

March 2, 2026

Karnataka Tourism Infrastructure Limited to build eco-friendly cottages, houseboats & adventure sports

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Tourism Infrastructure Limited (KTIL) is set to implement a major tourism project worth Rs. 58.62 crore at Cholanahalli, located along the backwaters of the Krishna Raja Sagar Dam (KRS).

Cholanahalli, in Mysuru taluk, lies near Sagarakatte, about 25 km from Mysuru.

The project envisages the construction of eco-friendly cottages, houseboats, adventure sports facilities and other modern amenities.

The initiative forms part of the development of tourism infrastructure under the ‘Circuit in Southern Karnataka’ — Mysuru, Srirangapatna, Hassan, Belur & Halebeedu — on a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model.

The Karnataka Budget 2022-23 had proposed developing two major tourism circuits under the PPP model. They were the Hampi-Badami-Aihole-Pattadakal-Vijayapura circuit in North Karnataka and the Mysuru-Srirangapatna-Hassan-Belur-Halebeedu circuit in South Karnataka.

Officials said, the development of South Circuit is aligned with the support extended under Karnataka Tourism Policy 2020-26.

2022-2023 Budget proposal

In the 2022-23 Budget, Rs. 58 crore was earmarked for the South Circuit. A total of 19 projects were planned, including four adventure activities, three hospitality projects, two wellness initiatives, two caravans, four cultural projects and four wayside amenities.

Karnataka Tourism Infrastructure Limited (KTIL) is implementing the South Circuit project under the DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer) model. Officials said tenders have been floated and 19.03 acres have been allotted at Cholanahalli, with the development zones already demarcated.

According to officials, the site enjoys convenient road connectivity and its proximity to the KRS backwaters makes it ideal for both water-based and land-based adventure activities.

Project attractions

The project will feature an entrance block and plaza to serve as a gateway, a dedicated parking area, a land-based adventure zone, a children’s park, food courts and landscaped open plazas for recreation and social interaction. Essential amenities will be integrated across the site, along with unique attractions such as a houseboat facility and a boardwalk. An activity-based zone is also planned to cater to visitors of all age groups.

Officials said, the Cholanahalli component alone will cost approximately Rs. 58.62 crore. “The project is being implemented on a DBFOT basis, and the selected firm will sign a 30-year agreement with KTIL,” they said.

The developer will recover its investment through entry tickets, activity fees, adventure sport charges and lease rentals from commercial outlets once the project becomes operational.

Two years for completion

Construction is expected to be completed within two years from the date of issuance of the work order. Officials added that a committee will fix the tariff structure to prevent exorbitant pricing, and a price-control mechanism will be in place.

The implementing firm will be required to obtain mandatory land-use and environmental clearances, implement all prescribed safety measures and secure no-objection certificates from the Police, Fire Department and the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), officials added.