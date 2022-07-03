RSS working for organisation and unity of Hindu Samaj

July 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Veteran RSS leader (Jyeshta Pracharak) S. Ramanna said that the RSS is working for the organisation and unity of Hindu Samaj and maintenance of harmony across castes and creed.

He was speaking at ‘Rashtratapaswi Sri Guruji’ book release programme jointly organised by Rashtrothana Sahitya and Jana Jagarana Trust at ‘Madhava Krupa’ on JLB Road here on Saturday.

Stressing on the need for eradication of social evils such as untouchability, S. Ramanna observed that seers from all upper castes should come together to declare that there is no such thing as untouchability in the Hindu society. Maintaining that the RSS works on the principle ‘Sangham Sharanam Gachhami’, he said that the organisation is known for its selfless service. Contending that the RSS does not believe in personality cult (Vyakti Puje), Ramanna asserted that the RSS believes only in the cult of principles.

Referring to mother-tongue, the RSS leader said that one’s feelings can be best expressed only in his/her mother-tongue. As such everyone should prefer to learn to speak their mother-tongue clearly, he noted.

Mandya’s Aretippur Jain shrine seer Sri Siddhantakeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji, in his address, said that just as trees do not take anything for themselves, humans too should dedicate their life for the society. A human being can get to the top only by doing good things, he said adding that Sri Guruji rightly earned the title ‘Rashtratapaswi’ as he motivated crores of people to develop service mindedness and enthused the spirit of patriotism, among them.

Bengaluru’s Sanjay Gandhi Hospital faculty Dr. N.S. Mohan released ‘Rashtratapaswi Sri Guruji’ book, the Kannada version of the Hindi work based on the life of late RSS leader (second Sarsanghchalak) Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar. RSS leader R. Vasudev Bhat and others were present on the occasion.