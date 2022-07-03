KCET counselling: Students asked to keep original documents ready

July 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Just like how we keep checking our WhatsApp daily we should also keep regular updates on Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) website for notification, said Uday Shankar, CET Cell Expert.

Addressing parents and students during Open Day 2022 organised by Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering at its premise here recently, he said “For regular and daily updates it is very important that parents and students keep checking KEA website as it will also help them for smooth flow of KCET counselling which includes documentation verification process.

Due to lack of update about KEA among parents, there are many instances where students are put to lot of inconvenience including losing their seats. Soon after CET results are announced that is prior to document verifications, counselling will start for special category students that is for students who are applying seats under NCC /NSS/Sports/Defence/Scouts and Guides.

All the original certificates should be submitted and same will be sent to Bengaluru from where it will be sent to respective departments for verification. Once it is approved from the department it will be updated online before they come for document verifications.

Advice to parents and students

“Students coming for document verifications should bring all their originals including SSLC marks card, PU marks card given by college and attested by the Principal, Aadhaar card, caste certificate, income certificate, study certificate counter signed by BEO, PU it should be signed by DDPU and rural study certificate. The other common problem which we face during document verification is income certificate. Parents and students should keep track on income certificates which is valid for just five years. Though most of the caste certificates are valid for lifetime it’s not the same with income certificate as it is valid for just five years; during document verifications many come with invalid income certificate. If anyone wants to get income certificate it will take minimum 15 to 20 days,” added Uday Shankar.

He also mentioned that there is all possibility that Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE)which is one among five nodal centres in Karnataka since 2013 in Mysuru will also be nodal centre this year as well. Explaining the criteria for students to choose the college, Dr. B. Sadashive Gowda, Principal of VVCE, called upon them to have a look at the infrastructure and faculty, research centres set up at the institution and also ranking.

“Many students are deprived of seats for simple mistakes while uploading documents, entering options and also taking decisions which is not in favour of them; hence such Open Day events will help them a lot,” he added.

Panel discussion

The HoDs of all the departments of VVCE briefed about various courses and its importance and job opportunities. Parents and students too participated actively by asking questions and clarifying their doubts.

Gundappa Gowda, President, P. Vishwanath, Secretary and Shrishaila Ramannavar, Treasurer of Vidyavardhaka Sangha were also present.