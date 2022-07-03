Pourakarmikas to get Rs. 2,000 as monthly hardship pay
Pourakarmikas to get Rs. 2,000 as monthly hardship pay

July 3, 2022

Bengaluru: Even as contract Pourakarmikas and sanitation workers launched an indefinite stir across the State yesterday seeking regularisation of service and fulfillment of their other demands, the State Government on Friday announced that Pourakarmikas serving in Urban Local Bodies would get Rs.2,000 as hardship pay every month.

Briefing presspersons after the Cabinet meeting here on Friday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said that the hardship pay to Pourakarmikas is paid under allowance head. The other Cabinet decisions taken included execution of Multi-village drinking water projects in the districts of Yadgiri, Tumkur and Vijayapura at a cost of Rs. 4,000 crore under Jaljeevan Mission, construction of new Court buildings in Belagavi, Chikkamagalur, Kolar and Ballari districts, Rs. 20 crore stamp duty exemption for Nirani Sugars factory at Pandavapura, which will be paid by the Government itself now, with the condition that the company has to repay the amount in 10 years and sanction of additional Rs. 65.5 crore for night landing facility at Shivamogga Airport, Madhuswamy said adding that the Cabinet also approved the release of the remaining cost for the installation of 325 ft. tall Basaveshwara statue (costing Rs. 30 crore) at Chitradurga’s Murugha Mutt premises.

