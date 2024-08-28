RTI activist accuses CM’s wife of forgery; Police complaint filed

August 28, 2024

KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana counters allegations; says activist’s supporters demanded Rs. 100 crore for silence

Mysore/Mysuru: Right to Information (RTI) activist Snehamayi Krishna has lodged a complaint at Lakshmipuram Police Station this morning, accusing CM Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi, KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana and others, of fabricating and tampering with documents. ASI Srinivasa has received the complaint and an acknowledgement has been given to the complainant.

Following Snehamayi Krishna’s earlier petition, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granted consent to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah for his alleged involvement in the MUDA land scam.

The petition alleged that Siddaramaiah abused his position to bypass legal procedures in the allocation of 14 sites to his wife by MUDA. The case is currently before the Karnataka High Court and is scheduled for a hearing tomorrow (August 29).

In his fresh complaint, Snehamayi Krishna alleged that Parvathi tampered with the letter she had written to MUDA in 2014 regarding her land at Kesare that was developed into a layout (Devanur) by MUDA.

In this letter, Parvathi sought alternative land in lieu of her 3.16 acres on which MUDA had formed a layout. “So far, I have not received any compensation from MUDA. Therefore, in lieu of my 3.16 acres, I request the same extent of land (blanked out by whitener) in an equivalent layout formed by MUDA. Or else, my land should be returned,” the letter stated.

According to Snehamayi Krishna’s complaint, following the controversy surrounding the letter, the original document bearing Parvathi’s signature was allegedly destroyed and replaced with a newly created version in the official records. “A video has been released for public consumption, revealing the text that has been masked by the whitener,” Krishna told reporters.

Many signs of tampering

“The original document related to the 3rd Stage Devanur Layout had text obscured by whitener, which has now been revealed in the video. The replaced letter showed in the video exhibited clear signs of tampering. Lakshmana, who can be heard in the video, is involved in the conspiracy,” the activist said.

“I will present this evidence to the High Court tomorrow during the hearing before Justice Nagaparasanna,” Snehamayi Krishna informed. Alleging that Parvathi’s signature has been forged as her signature differs from the original document obtained through the RTI, he has identified a total of nine discrepancies in Parvathi’s signature.

Discrepancies in alphabets, placing

The ‘X’ marks next to the signatures differ in style and placement. The distance between the signature and the adjacent “X” mark is smaller in the original document. Additionally, the line from the letter “P” intersects the letter “T” in the original document but crosses over the top of “T” in the video. The “P” in the document lacks a horizontal line present in the video.

Other inconsistencies include variations in the letters: The “R” and “V” in the document differ from those in the video. The upper portion of the letter “T” in the original document has no gap between the lines, while the video shows a noticeable gap. The letter “I” in the RTI document lacks a dot, which is visible in the video. The placement of tag marks also differs. In the original document, the tag mark is on the left side while in the fabricated document, it appears on the right side, he said.