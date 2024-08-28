RTI activist’s supporters sought 100 crore to keep silent: M. Lakshmana
News

RTI activist’s supporters sought 100 crore to keep silent: M. Lakshmana

August 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Reacting to the complaint filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna against CM Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi and KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshmana, alleging forgery and evidence tampering, Lakshmana told reporters today that supporters of Snehamayi Krishna had demanded Rs. 100 crore from him to remain silent on the issue. 

“A fortnight ago, Krishna’s supporters approached me and asked me to give Rs. 100 crore to Snehamayi Krishna and settle the issue on CM’s MUDA site controversy,” Lakshmana said.

Lakshmana revealed that 44 cases have been filed against Snehamayi Krishna Statewide, with 17 of those in Mysuru alone. He claimed that a ‘rowdy sheet’ has been opened against Snehamayi Krishna at K.R. Police Station in Mysuru, where he remains listed as a ‘rowdy’.

Lakshmana further claimed that the cases against Snehamayi Krishna include charges of murder, blackmail and intimidation. He suggested that a raid on Snehamayi Krishna’s home could reveal documents related to MUDA.

Lakshmana criticised the Police for not accepting complaints from the Congress party while readily accepting those from Snehamayi Krishna, highlighting the latter’s influence.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching