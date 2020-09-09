RTO seizes two ambulances with same registration number

September 9, 2020

Notices served on owners to produce documents

Mysore/Mysuru: The officials of the Regional Transport Office (RTO)-West, on Monday, have seized two ambulances with the same registration numbers.

The ambulances with registration numbers KA-03-D-399 and KA-03-D-0399 belong to a private ambulance service company. While one ambulance is given to the COVID Care Centre at Town Hall to ferry those testing positive for COVID, another ambulance was parked in front of JSS Hospital on M.G. Road to be given on rent to the public.

Members of the public, who noticed the two ambulances with the same registration number, informed RTO (West) officials who swung into action, conducted an operation on Monday morning and seized both the vehicles.

Notices have been served to the owners of these ambulances to produce the documents of their vehicles.

Meanwhile, Regional Transport Officer Yomakeshappa said that following information from the public, it was seen that the two ambulances were plying with the same registration number and added that notices have been served to the vehicle owners asking them to produce the documents. He further said that legal action would be taken only after receiving the report from the officials.