BJP Raitha Morcha State President and RS Member Eranna Kadadi embarks on State tour

September 9, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Rajya Sabha Member and BJP Raitha Morcha State President Eranna Kadadi, who is on the State tour, visited Mysuru on Monday and addressed Raitha Morcha office-bearers of the district at Sachin Bhavan, the Mysuru BJP office in city.

Addressing the gathering comprising of Raitha Morcha office-bearers from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan districts, Eranna Kadadi stated that he is on a State tour to speak and discuss with prominent farmers and the leaders of farming communities in the State about issues faced by the farmers in the region.

He also stated that he is highlighting various pro-farmer reforms brought about by the State and Central Governments to the farming community.

The issues and concerns faced by farmers in the State will be escalated and brought to the notice of respective Ministers and Department Heads including Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Horticulture Departments, he added. Eranna Kadadi also opined that Raitha Morcha is playing the role of a messenger between the farmers and the State Government and urged the office-bearers of Raitha Morcha to take the pro-farmer schemes implemented by the State Administration to the farmers and work honestly for betterment of the farming community. He also highlighted various schemes implemented by the Centre including ‘Per Drop-More Crop’ scheme implemented by PM Narendra Modi recently.

Former Minister C.H. Vijayshankar, State Gen. Secretary of Raitha Morcha Shivaprasad, Gurulingegowda, Vice-President Nanjudegowda, Mysuru Rural President of Raitha Morcha Rameshkumar and others were present.

Land Reforms Act, not against farmers

Later, speaking at a press meet held in Mysuru Pathrakartara Bhavan here on Monday, Rajya Sabha Member and BJP State Raitha Morcha President Eranna Kadadi opined that The Karnataka Land Reforms Act, enacted by the Government with an objective to consolidate and make uniform laws relating to purchase and holding of agricultural land, is not against farmers. The Act would be helpful to rural community including farmers, he added.