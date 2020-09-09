BJP Government committed to promoting Agriculture: Minister

September 9, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that the BJP Government is committed for promoting farming in the State, Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil said that he has toured all the 30 districts in the State to study issues that are bothering the farming community. He was speaking at the District BJP Raitha Morcha meeting organised at the BJP Office in Chamarajapuram yesterday.

Stating that he has planned to stay at the homes of farmers once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides in order to have a personal understanding of farming issues, Patil maintained that the Agriculture Department is taking all necessary steps for addressing agricultural issues in an appropriate manner.

Announcing that the Co-operation Department has come forward for advancing agricultural loans, he said the farmers can avail farm loans afresh. Asserting that a Central team has visited the State for making an assessment of crop loss due to floods and other natural calamities, the Minister said that the Government will give a fresh push for ‘Krishi Samman’ and other farming schemes.

Referring to complaints of fertiliser and seed shortage in some areas of the State, Patil contending that there is sufficient stocks of seeds, fertilisers and other agricultural inputs, warned of stern action against those found hoarding farm inputs.

Highlighting that the State Government is promoting mechanisation of farm activities, Patil said that the State Government was mulling on providing subsidised diesel to tractors of farmers and the Department was working out modalities for the same. State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, Raitha Morcha office-bearers and other party leaders were present.

State Government will crackdown on drug mafia: B.C. Patil

Earlier speaking to press persons, Patil said that the State Government was committed for putting an end to the drug mafia.

Referring to the alleged drug menace in the Film Industry, he contended that all those involved in drug peddling must be brought to book, no matter how big the person is. Maintaining that there was no such thing as drug menace or mafia when he himself was in the film industry over 20 years ago, he said that it was unfortunate that some film personalities are in the news of late for all the wrong reasons.

Pointing out that an actor who has a large fan following should be a model to everyone, he said that it was important for an actor or a celebrity to continue to be a role model as fans generally tend to emulate them.

Expressing concern over the rising use of narcotic substances among the youth, especially students, Patil said that he being a parent himself, was very much bothered about the harmful impact that drug addiction is making on the society.