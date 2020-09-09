Life-saving initiative at Narayana Multispeciality Hospital: 65-year-old donates Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator to poor heart patient

September 9, 2020

Reuse of medical device saves life of another 65-year-old

Mysore/Mysuru: In times like this wherein humanity has been taking a back seat, 65-year-old G.L. Thippanna is standing tall with his kindness and large heartedness.

Thippanna donated his AICD (Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator), a life-saving device that helps in correcting abnormal heart rhythm and saved the life of another 65-year-old Hanume Gowda.

The life-saving initiative was undertaken by Dr. N.S. Rajendra, Senior Consultant Cardiologist from Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Mysuru.

Hailing from Arasikere taluk, Hanume Gowda was referred to Dr. Rajendra at Narayana Hospital with life-threatening heart rhythm with an underlying poorly contracting heart (Heart Failure). The situation called for an emergency treatment (Defibrillation) which was done successfully and after detailed evaluation, he was suggested to undergo an AICD implantation.

As the patient belonged to lower economic strata, he was not in a position to afford the device. To make his situation worse the condition and the treatment are not considered for coverage under any of the Governmnet Schemes.

As further delay would have been fatal for him, the team decided to find an alternative solution and reached out to G. L. Thippanna, a 65-year-old patient, who had recently upgraded his (Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) AICD to a latest version of the device at Narayana Multispecialty Hospital.

As his earlier AICD was in a good condition, doctors checked with him on the possibility of donating his earlier AICD to Hanume Gowda.

Thippanna without any hesitation came forward and offered the device.

Dr. Rajendra then successfully implanted the AICD on Hanume Gowda.

Today, owing to the timely intervention of the doctor and the kindness of Thippanna, Hanume Gowdais out of danger, the device having saved his life three times already. In fact, he has started his journey towards a near normal life.

Discussing about the case, Dr. Rajendra said, “Access to high end devices remains a critical problem in developing countries like India. There is a large unmet need for intervention for a grave condition like heart failure when compared to developed countries. In our country there are a huge number of patients who cannot afford expensive devices like defibrillators / biventricular pacemakers owing to inadequate access and monetary support.”

“There have been many studies done to assess the safety of reusing such devices which have shown that this is a highly practical and safe solution. Reuse of medical devices which would otherwise go waste, with adequate precautions is one of the best options to address the issue,” he said.

Expressing happiness, Hanume Gowda said, “My family and I are eternally grateful to G.L. Thippanna and Narayana Hospital for giving me a new lease of life. Without their support, the whole procedure would not have been possible.”