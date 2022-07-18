RTO West to get simulator to test LLR, DL seekers

July 18, 2022

RTO (East) already has a simulator and a driving test track

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to test people seeking driving licences for cars, a driving simulator will be established at Mysuru Regional Transport Office (RTO) West (KA-09). The RTO East (KA-55) already has a simulator that is being used to test driving skills.

It is a Statewide project and in all, 25 simulators will be purchased by the Transport Department and Mysuru West is among the RTOs to get them along with the RTOs of Hunsur and Madikeri. The Karnataka State Road Safety Authority has called for the tender mentioning the installation of Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) simulators with a corresponding call for trained instructors.

Before a Learners’ Licence (LLR) or a Driving Licence (DL) is issued, various aspects including basic driving skills, following traffic signals and speed limits, how to drive during peak/busy hours and awareness of understanding pedestrian safety among other factors will be tested.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Regional Transport Officer (West) Bheemanagowda Patil said that one such simulator existed with RTO West in 2008 or 2009. “The machine was auctioned later as it did not work properly. A decision has been taken at our head office in Bengaluru about new simulators and we will await the instructions,” he said.

Regional Transport Officer (East) Deepak said that his office already has a simulator that is being used on applicants before issuing LLRs and DLs.

The aim of such simulators is to ensure that each person with a DL gets onto the vehicle with proper awareness of road safety rules and possible real-life scenarios like the movement of stray animals, humps, turns and traffic signals. These scenarios will help a fresher be well prepared before taking his/her vehicle out.

It will also test candidates in different aspects like driving skills, keeping a safe distance, following speed limits and how to drive during rush hours, besides understanding pedestrian safety and instructions given by the Traffic Police.

Each simulator is expected to display road scenarios from the Indian environment, a closed body-type cabinet and a similar form and function to the most commonly used LMV variant in the country.