Rule enforcer turns rule breaker!

August 5, 2021

Blatant violation of COVID-19 norms at Mandya Tahsildar’s son’s birthday party

DC to ask Assistant Commissioner, Srirangapatna Tahsildar to investigate

Srirangapatna: Despite the State reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic, Mandya Tahsildar Chandrashekar S. Gali hosted a big fat birthday party for his son last night in the premises of Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam.

According to sources, more than 250 people attended the party that began at 5 pm and went on till 11.30 pm. The huge crowd flouted all guidelines as not more than 30 people are allowed to attend such events during pandemic times. Many Government officials including Pandavapura Tahsildar Pramod attended the party and two buses carried guests from North Karnataka for the party as Mandya Tahsildar Chandrashekar hails from a place in North Karnataka. People were not wearing masks nor was the social distancing maintained.

The State Government has issued strict guidelines to contain the surging COVID cases amidst the threat of the third wave. Despite this, the Tahsildar invited more than 250 people to the party at a hotel inside the high-security zone of the Dam.

As per rules, if such an event has to be held the permission of the local Tahsildar is required. In this case, however, the permission of Srirangapatna Tahsildar Shwetha Ravindra was not sought. Shwetha confirmed to Star of Mysore that her permission was not sought by Mandya Tahsildar. “I have not accorded permission to host the party. If COVID norms are flouted, I will inform my higher officers and take action as per their direction,” she said.

After the party, the guests were seen roaming inside the Dam premises late into the night. As it is a high-security zone, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has the responsibility of ensuring rules are not violated. In this case, however, people were allowed to move freely inside the Dam premises and there was no semblance of checking.

Reacting on the development, Mandya DC S. Aswathi told SOM that rules are the same for every one and a probe would be ordered. “Everyone must follow the rules and there is no exception. If Mandya Tahsildar has violated rules and conducted a birthday party, we will take action. I will direct the Assistant Commissioner and Srirangapatna Tahsildar to investigate and submit a report,” she said.

Mandya Tahsildar Chandrashekar Gali, however, told SOM that COVID guidelines have come into force on Aug. 4. “But we booked the hotel premises four days back. We have not booked a single room in the hotel and it was a small birthday party and a family gathering,” he said. He claimed that less than 30 people attended the party and no COVID rules were violated.