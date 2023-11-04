S.M. Krishna bats for merit-based leadership than caste-based CM
S.M. Krishna bats for merit-based leadership than caste-based CM

November 4, 2023

Maddur: Distinguished personality and former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna articulated his views on the selection of Chief Ministers and the challenges confronting democracy. He voiced his apprehensions about the practice of appointing CMs based on caste considerations, contending that such a practice undermines democratic principles and equality. Instead, he emphasised the imperative of selecting Chief Ministers based on their qualifications, accomplishments, dedication to social justice and unwavering commitment to the principles of justice.

Krishna addressed a gathering of supporters and the public at a private event held at a hotel in Maddur yesterday during which he underscored that aspiring to a five-year term as the Chief Minister is not a desirable goal and should not be the primary focus. He stated, “Leadership should be decided on the possession of the right attributes and merit rather than one’s caste background. A more inclusive and merit-based approach to political leadership is the need of the hour.”

Krishna also delved into the issue of corruption, highlighting its potential to erode the foundation of democracy. He stressed the significance of upholding integrity not only in those who hold political office but also in those who engage with the political process. He recognised that the future of democracy hinges on the purity of intentions among all stakeholders.

Krishna also disclosed his decision to refrain from actively endorsing or involving his family members in politics or the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “My children are pursuing their own interests and I have no intention of compelling them to enter politics. I firmly believe that individuals should enter the political arena driven by their personal determination and commitment rather than external pressure,” he added.

With his retirement from active politics, Krishna made it unequivocally clear that he has no intent of participating in the campaign for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, underscoring his disinterest in political engagement.

