R.N. Kulkarni murder case: HC rejects bail plea of accused
News

R.N. Kulkarni murder case: HC rejects bail plea of accused

November 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka High Court has rejected the bail plea of both the accused in the murder  of former Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer R.N. Kulkarni who was intentionally knocked down by a car driven by the accused in Manasagangothri campus, Mysuru  in November last year, allegedly over a legal battle waged by the deceased against his neighbour for Building By-law violation.

The HC rejected the bail peas of the two accused Manu and his friend Varun on Oct.18, it is learnt. Earlier in March this year (2023), the Mysuru district Court had rejected the bail pleas of both the accused, following which the accused had moved the High Court seeking Bail.

Following a Court order, the MCC had issued final notice asking Kulkarni’s neighbour Madappa to demolish the part of his under-construction building, which violated the Building Bylaws.

Getting enraged over this, Manu, the son of the deceased Kulkarni’s neighbor Madappa  and his (Manu) friend Varun fatally knocked  down R.N.Kulkarni by a car, when the former IB officer was on a routine evening stroll in Manasagangothri campus on Nov.4, 2022. The Police who had initially registered an accident case, later changed it into a murder case after scrutiny of the images captured by CCTV cameras installed in Gangothri campus. The Police arrested the duo in a couple of days of the incident and had filed charge   sheet against the accused after a thorough investigation.

