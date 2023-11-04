Strong family system bedrock of healthy society: Mayor

November 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: “Family system holds significant importance in fostering a healthy society. In the past, joint families served as the sturdy pillars of a well-organised society. However, today, joint families are gradually disappearing and consequently, social security is on the decline,” remarked Mayor Shivakumar.

He was speaking after inaugurating a free food kit distribution and ‘vasthradana’ event on the occasion of the 70th birthday of Sri Mata Amritanandamayi in city recently. The event was part of the week-long ‘Sevanavaram’ jointly organised by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Mysuru Campus, Amrita Kripa Hospital and Mata Amritanandamayi Math, Mysuru.

Elaborating on the significance of the family within the social framework, he emphasised that joint families constitute the cornerstone of an individual’s triumphs and challenges. He underscored that these families serve as a vital source of psychological support for individuals.

When discussing the role of mothers, Shivakumar underlined that contemporary mothers must exercise vigilance regarding their children’s activities and behaviour. He noted that in today’s world, children encounter numerous distractions and temptations, which could often lead them astray. Therefore, he stressed the importance of mothers closely monitoring their children’s conduct and actions.

He expressed his concern over the prevalent issues of mobile obsession and drug addiction affecting today’s children, with a significant portion of the youth succumbing to these vices. He stressed the need for the comforting embrace of parents and family members and the guiding wisdom of fathers for a healthy upbringing of a child.

As part of the initiative taken by Mata Amritanandamayi to empower women, many skill development courses have been organised. Women who completed these courses were awarded certificates by the Mayor. In addition to this, a ‘Mahamrityunjaya Homa’ was conducted at the Brahmasthanam Temple for public welfare.

Present during the event were Sri Swaswaroopananda Yathi, Brahmachari Prasadamrita Chaitanya, Head of Mata Amritanandamayi Math, Dr. Vikas Modi, Amrita Kripa Hospital, Brahmachari Muktidamrta Chaitanya, Correspondent of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Mysuru Campus, Prof. G. Ravindranath, Amrita Principal and others.

Community outreach initiatives

As part of ‘Sevanavaram’ and in collaboration with K.R. Hospital, a blood donation camp was organised in the college premises, during which 71 donors donated blood. Team Amrita conducted a Skill Development Workshop at Government Higher Primary School, Halli Bogadi and distributed notebooks and geometry sets to 6th and 7th grade students.

Students also received lessons in communication skills and actively participated in the workshop that promoted eco-friendly alternatives to plastic, such as crafting chalk pieces and making paper bags. The compassionate outreach efforts were extended to Vruddhashrama in Mysuru, where students and staff distributed groceries and clothing to the residents of the old age home.

‘Grantha Mithra’

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham joined hands with Akansha Charitable Trust, Puttur, in collaboration with Zilla Panchayat, Mysuru, for the year-long ‘Grantha Mithra’ initiative, which was inaugurated at Kalamandira.

This programme aims to provide mentoring and skill-based activities to students in nearby panchayats through their respective libraries, fostering a learning environment that addresses various aspects of personal and professional development.

The project encompasses various activities designed to enhance diverse skills and abilities, promote camaraderie and offer guidance for individual career growth among rural youth.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri and other dignitaries were present.