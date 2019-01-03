Sabiramala Temple Issue: ‘Pros and cons debate is not a healthy development’

Mysuru: The debate on the pros and cons of women entering the Sabarimala Ayyappa Swamy Temple in Kerala is not taking a proper turn at all. The discussion on matters related to religious issues is not a healthy development, said Karnataka State Women’s Commission Chairman Nagalakshmi Bai, expressing her concern.

She was addressing a press conference at Jaladarshini Guest House here yesterday and reacting to a question on whether it was right that two women had entered Sabarimala Temple, she said that in the name of equal rights for women, a particular religion’s practices and feelings are being harmed and the discussion on this is regrettable, she said indirectly supporting the Hindu groups fight against the issue of women entering Sabarimala Temple.

India is a country with different religious practises. These practises have been followed for centuries and now it is wrong to break this religious system. If in the name of freedom for women it leads to attack on one religion, then it will have an impact on other religions too. For instance, in Islam religion even today women are not allowed entry into mosques. Is it right then to question its religious practise? she countered the journalist with this question.

Religious issue is a very delicate one. It is not right to constantly provoke on this issue. In a democracy just as individual freedom is important, the same amount of freedom must be there in religious practise too. But to what extent it should be there is for the experts to decide, she said.

The issue of freedom for women should not be a tunnelled vision where only such issues are discussed. But what is more important is to see whether women living in poverty are enjoying their freedom and rights, pointed out Nagalakshmi Bai.

Prominence for outsiders in Internal Panel: In the Women Workers Internal Committees of private companies, the members were from their own Boards and from the Employees Union. Hence, the women workers were not free to air their complaints on the harassment meted out to them in the work places. In the light of this, the members related to the companies will be kept out and in their place advocates, doctors and members of various organisations will be appointed. A circular to this effect will be sent, said Nagalakshmi Bai.

Labour Department ineffective: The Labour Department is completely ineffective in preventing atrocities against women workers in private companies and the officials are in a state of inertia, she criticised and added that arrangements have been made to install CCTV cameras in all schools and colleges in the State.

Separate Cyber Cell

Nearly 60 per cent of the complaints related to atrocities on women are cyber-related complaints. The Women’s Commission has come forward to set up a separate Cyber Cell to dispose such cases. The Police Department is not investigating such complaints in an effective manner. Hence, a separate cell will be opened by the Commission and justice delivered to women. In the last two years 5,480 complaints have been registered. Out of these 4,813 cases have been disposed and the remaining are in the hearing stage, said Nagalakshmi Bai, giving details.

