Mysuru witnesses huge rise in liquor sale on Dec. 31

Mysuru: Even as the New Year celebrations passed peacefully without any untoward incidents, the city witnessed a sharp rise in sale of liquor on Dec.31, 2018, the last day of the year.

The city recorded sales of 2,16,000 litres of liquor, including 47,000 litres of Beer on a single day on Dec.31.

Taking into account, the sales recorded at wine stores, MRP liquor outlets, MSIL counters and other outlets, the city saw a total sale of 2,16,000 litres of liquor (including 47,000 litres of Beer) on a single day on Dec.31, according to Excise Department sources.

Taking into account, the liquor sales in the entire month of December 2018, the district recorded a sale of 32,87,000 litres of liquor including 9,09,000 litres of Beer, the sources added.



