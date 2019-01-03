Honey trapping: Hassan Police arrest five including woman

Hassan: The Hassan District Police on Wednesday arrested five persons including a 22-year-old woman on charges of honey trapping youth.

The arrested have been identified as Pavan Yadav 25, Arpitha 22, both of Chikkabanavara in Bengaluru, Kiran 23, an Ola cab driver of Dasarahalli in Bengaluru, Dore 19, of Turuvekere in Tumkur District and H.K. Hemesh 20, of Hongehalli in Channarayapatna Taluk.

Speaking to media persons here yesterday, Hassan SP A.N. Prakash Gowda said the gang was involved in five honey trap cases, one each in Arasikere, Gandasi, Channarayapatna, Hassan and Tiptur.

Pointing out that Arpitha is the kingpin of the racket, the SP said that Arpitha allegedly demanded money from youth, with whom she developed friendship while chatting on Facebook and WhatsApp, after honey trapping them.

After befriending one Naveen Kumar, a photographer of Bengaluru, through social media a few days back, Arpitha allegedly took him to the famous Puradamma Temple near Nittur in Hassan Taluk. When they were returning from the temple, the other gang members allegedly assaulted Naveen and demanded Rs. 1 lakh from him.

After paying the gang Rs. 1 lakh, a scared Naveen Kumar remained silent for a few days, until he came to know that the same woman and her gang had duped another man too, following which he lodged a complaint with the jurisdictional Arasikere Police.

In the second case, one Dilip was going on his motorcycle to Jeenugallu Betta in Arasikere on Dec.22. On the way, Dilip was stopped by Arpitha, who asked for a drop.

After travelling for about half a kilometre, a car blocked their way and four men of the gang allegedly pulled Dilip into the car.

The car then started moving towards Bellur cross, when the gang robbed Dilip of Rs.2,000 cash, his ATM card, a watch and his cell phone. But later, Dilip used the knife inside the car to attack the gang members and somehow managed to get out of the car. Dilip lodged a complaint with Gandasi Police on Dec. 24, when the Police busted the gang, SP Prakash Gowda said.

Based on the clues provided by Dilip, the Police arrested all the five members of the gang from Bengaluru.

All the five gang members have now been remanded to judicial custody, the SP said.

The Police have recovered Rs.20,000 cash, a watch, a gold chain, a motorcycle and a four-wheeler from the gang, the SP added.

DySP Sadananda A. Tippannavar , Arasikere Rural CPI S. Siddharameshwar, PSI S.P. Vinod Raj, Gandasi PSI Shabbir Hussain and other Police personnel took part of the nabbing, recovery and seizing operation.



