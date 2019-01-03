No buses to Kerala; Ayyappa devotees stranded in Nanjangud

Mysuru: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) this morning suspended services to Kerala in the view of a 6 am to 6 pm strike called by various organisations over the entry of women in Sabarimala Ayyappa Swamy Temple. KSRTC officials said two buses from Mangaluru division were vandalised by the protesters in Kerala. Operations from most divisions including Bengaluru Central Division, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Chikkamagalur towards Kerala have been temporarily stopped and service will only resume following clearance from the Police that is likely to come only after 6 pm.

Kerala-bound passengers including Sabarimala pilgrims are finding themselves stranded in Mysuru, Nanjangud and Gundlupet after most private bus and taxi operators stopped operations due to the protests in the neighbouring State. Many tourist operators have also cancelled trips to various popular places in Kerala.

While Karnataka and Kerala State Transport buses are parked in Mysuru bus stands, several tourist buses were parked at Gundlupet, Begur and Nanjangud. While some buses headed towards Tamil Nadu for an evening entry into Kerala, buses from Tumakuru and Bengaluru were halted at Nanjangud.

Many Ayyappa devotees headed towards the temple for the annual Makara Vilakku are stranded at Nanjangud Srikanteshwara Temple complex with plans to proceed after situation turns normal. Also, there are many vehicles camping at Rama Mandir and other temples in border villages of Mysuru.

