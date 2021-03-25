Sadhguru rides in to meet Suttur Seer

March 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Attired in black pant, blue full-arm shirt and a black colour mask, the white-bearded Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation, Coimbatore, arrived on his favourite Ducati bike from Bengaluru to Mysuru to seek the blessings of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji at the Mutt premises, foot of Chamundi Hill here this morning.

“My visit to Suttur Mutt is just a courtesy call. I had not met the Swamiji for the last one year due to COVID-19 pandemic. On my way to Coimbatore, I thought of having the Seer’s darshan. I left Bengaluru at 5 am and arrived at Suttur Mutt at 8.20 am,” Jaggi told the media persons.

An alumnus of University of Mysore, the Isha Foundation Founder said, his campaign ‘Cauvery Calling’ had received tremendous response from the people of both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Last year, farmers had planted 1.5 crore saplings in both States. Next year, they plan to plant 3.5 crore saplings in the fields of farmers.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev called on Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji in city this morning. Others seen are Sri Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt, Chunchanahalli Swamiji and Sri Jayarajendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt.

New campaign

The Sadhguru said a new campaign, ‘Free TN Temples’ has been launched to save Hindu temples from the Government clutches. In Tamil Nadu, there are 44,000 temples out of which 37,000 temples were managed by just one person per temple. His job included performing puja and its maintenance. The TN Government did not have any interest on these temples. Due to lack of watch and ward, as many as 1,200 idols have gone missing from temples, he added.

According to a book written by a retired TN Police Officer, the number of stolen idols has crossed 9,000. Many idols were as old as 800 to 1,000 years. Need of the hour was to protect and conserve those neglected temples, the Sadhguru added.

Asked whether his Foundation will launch a similar campaign in Karnataka, Jaggi Vasudev did not give any commitment. He said during election, the voters are kings and the politicians were servants. But their roles will reverse after polls.

On the occasion, Sri Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt, Tumakuru, Sri Jayarajendra Swamiji, Junior Seer of Suttur Mutt, Chunchanahalli Swamiji, Mayor Rukmini Madegowda and former MLA Vasu, who is celebrating his birthday today, were also present at the Mutt.