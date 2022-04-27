In Briefs

Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman’s district tour

April 27, 2022

Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman M. Shivanna will be touring Mysuru District from Apr. 29 to May 1 and will be taking part in various programmes. On Apr. 29, the Chairman will arrive at H.D. Kote and will hold discussions with Pourakarmika leaders at 11 am. He will take part in the Babu Jagjeevan Ram Jayanthi programme organised by H.D. Kote and Sargur Taluk’s Jagjeevan Ram Vedike at 11.30 am.

On Apr. 30, Shivanna will hold discussions with Pourakarmika leaders at T. Narasipur at 10 am  and will take part in the Babu Jagjeevan Ram’s bust unveiling programme at 11 am. The Commission Chairman will hear the grievances of Pourakarmikas at 3 pm. On May 1, Shivanna will take part in Labour Day (May Day) programme in Mysuru, according to a press release from Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission Secretary.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching