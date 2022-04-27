Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman’s district tour

April 27, 2022

Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman M. Shivanna will be touring Mysuru District from Apr. 29 to May 1 and will be taking part in various programmes. On Apr. 29, the Chairman will arrive at H.D. Kote and will hold discussions with Pourakarmika leaders at 11 am. He will take part in the Babu Jagjeevan Ram Jayanthi programme organised by H.D. Kote and Sargur Taluk’s Jagjeevan Ram Vedike at 11.30 am.

On Apr. 30, Shivanna will hold discussions with Pourakarmika leaders at T. Narasipur at 10 am and will take part in the Babu Jagjeevan Ram’s bust unveiling programme at 11 am. The Commission Chairman will hear the grievances of Pourakarmikas at 3 pm. On May 1, Shivanna will take part in Labour Day (May Day) programme in Mysuru, according to a press release from Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission Secretary.