April 27, 2022

Dr. A.V. Suresh, Professor and HoD of Mechanical Engineering at NIE Institute of Technology (NIE-IT) and a resident of Jayanagar, passed away yesterday midnight at his residence in city. He was 59 and was three days away from retiring from service. Dr. Suresh had also served for 23 years at RV College of Engineering in Bengaluru and for six years at BMS College.

He leaves behind his wife, one son and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill this afternoon.