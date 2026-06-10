‘Sahasra Kalasha Puja’ at Ayyappa Temple in city

Sabarimala Sree Ayyappa Pooja Samithi, foot of Chamundi Hill, Mysuru, is organising ‘Sahasra Kalasha Puja’ from June 12 to 19.
On this occasion, Dravya Kalasha Puja, along with Sahasra Kalasha Puja, Homa, Abhisheka, Alankara, Bhagavathy Seva, Rice Filling with Kolaga and other sacred worships are being performed by Sri Guruvayur Thanthri Brahmasri Dr. Chennas Dinesan Namboodiripad and his team. These puja rituals will be performed by a total of 25 people including the main Thanthri, Co-Thanthris, Parikarmis and Manthra Chanters. ‘Sahasra Kalasha Puja’ is an important purification ritual performed in Hindu temples. To maintain divine energy in the idol and to enhance its vitality, this ceremony is held every 12 years. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2484688 or Mob: 93428-20188, according to Samithi Secretary R. Haridas.
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