SAKHI- One Stop Centre opens at K.R. Hospital
News

SAKHI- One Stop Centre opens at K.R. Hospital

March 17, 2023

To treat abused women, along with providing Police help, legal aid, counselling

Mysore/Mysuru: SAKHI– One Stop Centre to provide emergency medical treatment and legal aid to women in distress was inaugurated in the premises of K.R. Hospital in city yesterday.

The building, housing Sakhi Centre, adjacent to the Stone Building at K.R. Hospital, has been constructed at the cost of Rs. 46 lakh, utilising the grants of Department of Women and Child Development. Sakhi is a Nation and Statewide initiative and has been functioning well.

MLA L. Nagendra, Dr. K.R. Dakshayini Dean and Director of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) and B. Basavaraju, Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Department, inaugurated the Centre.

Presently, various types of cases are being reported in the limits of Sakhi- One Stop Centre at the district-level, with minor girls aged below 18 years being the victims in majority cases.

MLA Nagendra said, “The Centre, built using State Government’s grants, provides 24×7 emergency medical treatment to women and children, victims of abuse and sexual harassment, along with providing legal aid, counselling, Police assistance and temporary shelter facilities. Those deputed at the Centre should discharge their duties honestly.”

Ashraya Committee Member Anooj Saraswath, BJP City Unit Vice-President Harsha, Vice- President of BJP Chamaraja Unit  Jayanna, Director of Mysore and Ch. Nagar District Central Cooperative Bank (MCDCC) Arvind, Ward President Ganesh, BJP Yuva Morcha leaders Yogeesh and Cable Vijay and Nirmithi Kendra Engineer Lava were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching