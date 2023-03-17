SAKHI- One Stop Centre opens at K.R. Hospital

March 17, 2023

To treat abused women, along with providing Police help, legal aid, counselling

Mysore/Mysuru: SAKHI– One Stop Centre to provide emergency medical treatment and legal aid to women in distress was inaugurated in the premises of K.R. Hospital in city yesterday.

The building, housing Sakhi Centre, adjacent to the Stone Building at K.R. Hospital, has been constructed at the cost of Rs. 46 lakh, utilising the grants of Department of Women and Child Development. Sakhi is a Nation and Statewide initiative and has been functioning well.

MLA L. Nagendra, Dr. K.R. Dakshayini Dean and Director of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) and B. Basavaraju, Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Department, inaugurated the Centre.

Presently, various types of cases are being reported in the limits of Sakhi- One Stop Centre at the district-level, with minor girls aged below 18 years being the victims in majority cases.

MLA Nagendra said, “The Centre, built using State Government’s grants, provides 24×7 emergency medical treatment to women and children, victims of abuse and sexual harassment, along with providing legal aid, counselling, Police assistance and temporary shelter facilities. Those deputed at the Centre should discharge their duties honestly.”

Ashraya Committee Member Anooj Saraswath, BJP City Unit Vice-President Harsha, Vice- President of BJP Chamaraja Unit Jayanna, Director of Mysore and Ch. Nagar District Central Cooperative Bank (MCDCC) Arvind, Ward President Ganesh, BJP Yuva Morcha leaders Yogeesh and Cable Vijay and Nirmithi Kendra Engineer Lava were present.