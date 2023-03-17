Herbal Garden comes up at Freedom Fighters Park

March 17, 2023

‘Krishnashwaththa Ayurveda Sasya Kashi’ in memory of freedom fighters late Dr. M.G. Krishnamurthy and H.N. Ashwathnarayan

Mysore/Mysuru: Freedom Fighters Park at Subbarayanakere on Narayana Sastry road in the city, the prominent lung space in the Central Business District (CBD), has turned into a healthy spot.

Krishnashwaththa Ayurveda Sasya Kashi, a herbal garden developed at the park, was inaugurated by Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra yesterday. The name of the garden is derived from the names of two freedom fighters late Dr. M.G. Krishnamurthy and H.N. Ashwathnarayan to keep their memories alive.

The seeds of several Ayurvedic herbs with medicinal values have been sown at the garden, like doddapatre leaves used to treat cough, hiccups and allergy, amruthaballi that provides natural insulin to treat diabetes, basale to treat constipation, Krishna Tulsi to treat cough and cold, lemon grass used as fragrance while preparing tea and juice, along with those of several other herbs.

The garden has been developed adjacent to the Office of Mysore City and District Freedom Fighters Association at Freedom Fighters Park, utilising State Finance Commission (SFC) grants of MLA Nagendra. The herbal saplings are planted by Freedom Fighters Association.

Yoga Mantapa built using Rs.18 lakh under 14th Finance Plan Grants of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) was also inaugurated by MLA Nagendra on the occasion.

Nagendra said, ‘On this day (Mar.16) a year ago H.N. Ashwathnarayan attained heavenly abode and it’s the pride of the Constituency that Krishnashwaththa Ayurveda Sasya Kashi has been developed in their memory.’

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thrown light on the importance of Ayurveda and has been encouraging it. Ayurveda has indigenous tradition and the credit of developing Ayurveda garden also goes to Y.C. Revanna, President of Mysore District and City Freedom Fighters Association and its Working President A. Yoganand,” said Nagendra.

Revanna unveiled the foundation plaque, while Mayor Shivakumar visited the garden and went around the place.

Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Corporator M. Pramila Bharath others were present on the occasion.