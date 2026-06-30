Samithi stages protest seeking houses 

June 30, 2026

Mysuru: Claiming that they have not been allotted sites or houses by Karnataka State Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation even after long years of wait, shelterless people under the banner of Mysuru District Unit of Vasathi Mattu Niveshanarahitara Horata Samithi staged a demonstration in front of the MCC Main Office on Sayyaji Rao Road this morning, demanding allotment of sites or houses to them.

“According to Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation, there are as many as 26,35,820 families in the State which have no sites or houses, of which 10,27,657 are scattered in urban areas. There are more than 2 lakh families in Mysuru district who do not have shelter. As such, the Government should take immediate measures for providing shelter to all the shelterless,” they urged.

The protestors presented a 6-point charter of demands to the MCC authorities, which chiefly included carrying out an exclusive census of shelterless people in the entire State as announced in the Budget, acceptance of applications by local bodies for houses/sites and uploading them in Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation website, increase of housing subsidy to Rs. 5 lakh, identification of Government lands for distribution of sites and houses and extension of deadline for beneficiaries for completion of their houses, among others.

The protestors also submitted applications to the MCC authorities, seeking houses/sites. Association President H.B. Ramakrishna, office-bearers S.K. Devadas, K.G. Somaraje Urs, Lakshmi and others were present.