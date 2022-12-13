Sandesh Nagaraj to quit BJP

December 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A year after he joined the BJP, former MLC Sandesh Nagaraj has decided to quit the party, alleging that he has been discarded by the BJP top brass.

Speaking to presspersons here on Monday, Sandesh Nagaraj giving a hint on joining the Congress, claimed that he was totally sidelined by the BJP leadership and hence he has decided to quit the party.

Asserting that he has not been active in the BJP, Nagaraj accused the party leaders of failing to fulfil the promises made to him ahead of last year’s Legislative Council polls.

Stating that MLC A.H. Vishwanath too has been rendered injustice by the BJP, Nagaraj said the BJP finished off the career of veteran BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa in a nice manner, which will result in the BJP losing about 40 seats in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Now, the BJP is planning to finish off the political career of Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra too by fielding him from Varuna Constituency, where Opposition leader Siddharamaiah is sure to win in his home turf.

Noting that Vijayendra should contest from Shikaripur itself for a good political future, the former MLC said more than 10 BJP legislators would join the Congress ahead of Assembly polls.

Sandesh Nagaraj further said that he would decide on joining the Congress party in a couple of months.