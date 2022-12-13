Sreenivasa Prasad bats for Gujarat model in ticket allotment
News

Sreenivasa Prasad bats for Gujarat model in ticket allotment

December 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the State Assembly polls round the corner, Chamarajanagar BJP MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad said that it is better to adopt the Gujarat model for allotment of party tickets in the Assembly polls.

Speaking to presspersons at his Jayalakshmipuram residence here on Sunday, Sreenivasa Prasad said he believes that the current political scenario in the State demands that the BJP to adopt the Gujarat and UP Models for distribution of party tickets, with focus on new faces and a strong leadership.

Maintaining that this would help the party consolidate its position in the Assembly polls, which is just a couple of months away, Prasad said that the Party top brass have kept a keen eye on Karnataka Assembly polls, as it is the gateway for the party’s expansion in the South.

Lashing out at Opposition leader Siddharamaiah, Prasad said the Congress leader was like a political nomad who goes searching for a safe Constituency. Ridiculing the former CM’s claims that the Gujarat poll results will not make any impact on Karnataka Assembly polls, the veteran BJP MP asserted that he would continue to take on Siddharamaiah politically.

Commenting on BJP MLC  A.H. Vishwanath’s recent political moves, Prasad said that Vishwanath, like Siddharamaiah, too is a political nomad who keeps on hopping parties.

Referring to JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s claims that a dalit would be made the Chief Minister if the JD(S) is voted to power with a full majority, Prasad said that the JD(S) would never come to power on its own and as such Kumaraswamy was making such claims in order to fool the dalit community.

He further said that the people of the State have lost faith in the JD(S) and as such Kumaraswamy has resorted to gimmicks to win over voters.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching