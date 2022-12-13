Sreenivasa Prasad bats for Gujarat model in ticket allotment

December 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the State Assembly polls round the corner, Chamarajanagar BJP MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad said that it is better to adopt the Gujarat model for allotment of party tickets in the Assembly polls.

Speaking to presspersons at his Jayalakshmipuram residence here on Sunday, Sreenivasa Prasad said he believes that the current political scenario in the State demands that the BJP to adopt the Gujarat and UP Models for distribution of party tickets, with focus on new faces and a strong leadership.

Maintaining that this would help the party consolidate its position in the Assembly polls, which is just a couple of months away, Prasad said that the Party top brass have kept a keen eye on Karnataka Assembly polls, as it is the gateway for the party’s expansion in the South.

Lashing out at Opposition leader Siddharamaiah, Prasad said the Congress leader was like a political nomad who goes searching for a safe Constituency. Ridiculing the former CM’s claims that the Gujarat poll results will not make any impact on Karnataka Assembly polls, the veteran BJP MP asserted that he would continue to take on Siddharamaiah politically.

Commenting on BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath’s recent political moves, Prasad said that Vishwanath, like Siddharamaiah, too is a political nomad who keeps on hopping parties.

Referring to JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s claims that a dalit would be made the Chief Minister if the JD(S) is voted to power with a full majority, Prasad said that the JD(S) would never come to power on its own and as such Kumaraswamy was making such claims in order to fool the dalit community.

He further said that the people of the State have lost faith in the JD(S) and as such Kumaraswamy has resorted to gimmicks to win over voters.