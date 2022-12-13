Youth organisations to come up at every village: Minister Narayanagowda

December 13, 2022

District-level Sports Meet-2022 held at University Sports Pavilion

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayanagowda said that next year’s State Budget (2023-24) will have an exclusive Youth Budget for the first time.

He was speaking at the day-long District-level Sports Meet-2022 for school students organised by Kreeda Bharati, Mysuru, in association with the Department of Physical Education, University of Mysore (UoM), at University Sports Pavilion here yesterday morning.

Stating that winning or losing is not important in sports and it is the true sportsman spirit which really matters, Narayanagowda observed that sportsman spirit should become a part of politics too, especially at a time when political animosity is growing.

Maintaining that due priority will be given in the Sports Department for appointment of achiever sportspersons who have excelled in State, National and International sports events, he said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai too has agreed to reserve two percent posts for achiever sportspersons in all other Departments.

Pointing out that the Department has initiated steps to constitute Swami Vivekananda Youth Organisations in every village, the Minister said that this is being done for the empowerment of youths and added that the State Government had introduced a new youth policy, which is aimed at strengthening youths.

Minister Narayanagowda further announced that the Government would grant Rs. 5 lakh for Kreeda Bharati. He also took up membership of Kreeda Bharati by paying the membership fee on the occasion.

The Minister also distributed cash prizes to the winners of the State-level Yoga formations (Yogavyooha Rachane) contest that was held in schools in the past three months.

City’s Podar International School bagged the first prize of Rs. 1 lakh, Police Public School bagged the second prize of Rs. 50,000 and Sri Hari Vidyalaya bagged the third prize of Rs. 25,000.

Earlier, Chandrashekar Jagirdar, Kreeda Bharati South India Co-ordinator, inaugurated the event.

Republic Day (2022) Parade Commander and NCC Senior Under Officer of 3-KAR Girls Battalion, Pramila Kunwar, Vidya Vikas Educational Institutions Secretary Kavish Gowda, National Swimmer Ramachandregowda, UoM Registrar V.R. Shylaja, Lion G. Mahendra, Kreeda Bharati Southern Region Secretary Mahendra Prasad, District President Amrut Purohit, City President Subramanya, Co-ordinators Paramesh, Rashmi and others were present.

Children of 12 selected schools from across the district took part in the sports meet which mainly featured three events — School March Past, Band Music and Desi Games like Lagori and Tug-of-War.