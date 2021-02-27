Saptapadi mass marriage to be held at Chamundi Hill on Mar. 15 and June 17

February 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Religious Endowment Department will organise Mass Marriage on Mar. 15 and June 17 under its ambitious ‘Saptapadi’ scheme at Sri Chamundeshwari Hill Temple, according to a statement released by Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Executive Officer.

Eligible couples can register their names before Feb. 28 for Saptapadi Mass Marriage, which will be held on Mar. 15 at auspicious Abhijit lagna from 11 am to 12 noon. The details of brides and bridegrooms registered for the event will be published at temple premises on Mar. 5. Objections, if any, can be submitted before Mar. 10 and the final list will be published on Mar. 12.

For ‘Saptapadi’ programme, which will be held on June 17 at auspicious Abhijit lagna between 11 am to 12 noon, eligible couples can register their names before May. 31. The details of applicants will be published at the temple premises on June 3. Objections, if any, can be submitted before June 10 and the final list will be published on June 13.

The bridegroom would be given Rs. 5,000 as marriage expenses, while the bride would be given Rs. 10,000 for purchase of saree, blouse and garland as well as Rs. 55,000 for purchasing Mangalya.

For details, contact Ph: 0821-2590027 or Mob: 99802-349947.