Saree walk…

June 26, 2023

Over 300 women took part in the 3K Walk/Run, organised as part of ‘Celebrate Mysuru!’ Half Marathon and 10 K Run, which was flagged off from the Balarama Gate of Mysore Palace recently. Also, events such as Half Marathon, 10 K Run, 6 K Run/Walk were held on the occasion in which a large number of participants took part.

  1. Shantala says:
    June 27, 2023 at 12:38 am

    These women clad in sarees are simply walking! Advertsing these marathons, where people sweat in running , hard wor, compared to this purposeless walking show!
    Celebration of Mysuru, with what message? These sarees do not look like Mysuru silk sarees!!

