Scrap 15-year-old vehicles, get rebate on new models

November 28, 2022

Bengaluru: Karnataka will soon implement the Vehicle Scrappage Policy, 2021, released by the Centre in August 2021. Transport officials said the Central scrappage policy seeks to phase out old and unfit vehicles and recycle the vehicle scrap in an environment-friendly manner.

The Transport Department will bring this policy before the State Cabinet with 10 days for approval. The Centre’s policy proposes to de-register private vehicles more than 20 years old and commercial vehicles older than 15 years.

The State’s move will be as per the policy guidelines sent by the Centre to all States. In Karnataka, a proposal is being considered to give rebates to owners on purchase of new vehicles to those who scrap old ones.

Sources said that out of 2.8 crore vehicles on road in Karnataka, over 79 lakh vehicles are more than 15 years old. There are vehicles falling under various categories like commercial, private and government. Under each category, depending on their age and fitness, the vehicles will be scrapped, they added.

Owners who voluntarily offer their vehicles for scrapping will get a rebate on the Motor Vehicle Tax for new vehicles upon submission of the scrapping certificate.

Both Union and State Governments are making an effort to scrap vehicles which do not have Fitness Certificates (FCs). Many of such vehicles are still plying on the State’s roads posing threat to environment, besides being prone to accidents.