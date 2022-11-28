Thonnur Kere to be developed on KRS model Says Melukote MLA C. S. Puttaraju after offering bagina

November 28, 2022

Pandavapura: Melukote MLA C. S. Puttaraju said that the famed Thonnur Kere (Thonnur Lake) in Pandavapura taluk will be developed on the lines of KRS in Srirangapatna taluk.

He was speaking after offering ‘Bagina’ to the lake on Friday last.

Pointing out that he was happy that the lake is full to the brim, thanks to copious rainfall in the region, Puttaraju said that the lake also overflowed earlier causing crop loss, for which the farmers will be compensated.

Detailing his plans for developing Thonnur Lake, he said that KRS-like automatic crest gates will be installed at the lake for preventing overflow and that a beautiful garden will be formed along the banks of the lake. “Thonnur Lake has a historical background and is surrounded by nature. There are plans to develop it on the lines of Brindavan Gardens, complete with musical fountain and boating. Besides, accommodation facilities will be set up at the tourist spot,” he said.

Highlighting the efforts that he had made for developing the lake so as it to make it a popular tourist destination, Puttaraju called upon the people not to pay heed to the false propaganda that is being made by his opponents.

Pandavapura Asst.Commi-ssioner Nongjai Mohammad Ali Akram Shah, former ZP Member Nagamma Puttaraju, AEE Puttamayigowda, AE Ganesh, TP EO S.M. Lokesh, BEO Lokesh and Asst. Director of Agriculture Priyadarshini were present.