Awareness campaign for promotion of Digital Life Certificate for pensioners

November 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A day-long nationwide awareness campaign for promotion of Digital Life Certificate for Central and State Government pensioners, organised under the aegis of the Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare, Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, was held at the Mysuru Main Branch of State Bank of India (SBI), Motikhana Building, New Sayyaji Rao Road (next to Banumaiah’s College) today.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. T.C. Poornima, Deputy Director of Central Bureau of Communication, said that the Government of India has launched this initiative nationwide for the benefit of pensioners, especially the aged ones as they find it difficult to visit Banks for submission of their Life Certificate, which submission is mandatory every year.

Pointing out that earlier, the Life Certificates had to be submitted in physical form which caused delays for pensioners, she said the Life Certificate can be submitted online at the click of a button, which is of much help to aged pensioners and differently challenged pensioners.

Noting that this initiative is of great convenience to aged pensioners who are physically unfit as well as the physically challenged, Dr. Poornima said that the online submission of Life Certificates will help them avoid visiting Banks and Departments and called upon all pensioners, of both the State and Central Governments, to make use of this initiative for their own benefit.

Picture shows a staff giving a demo on generating Digital Life Certificate on the occasion.

She further said that those who are alone and find it difficult to understand the process, can take the help of others and submit their Life Certificate online just by the click of a button using their Android phone or laptop, sitting at the comforts of their home.

A demonstration was held on online generation of Life Certificates for the benefit of pensioners who visited the Bank.

Rajesh Kumar Choudhary, Deputy General Manager, SBI Mysuru, S. Chakraborthi and Ashok Kumar Singh, Under Secretaries, Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare, Government of India, too spoke.

All the pensioners who participated in the campaign were distributed sweets.