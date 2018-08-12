Second Mysuru Literary Fest begins in city

Mysuru: The Second Mysuru Literary Fest-2018 hosted by the Mysore Literary Association (MLA) began at the Senate Bhavan in Manasagangothri here this morning. Sarod Maestro and Litterateur Nadoja Pandit Rajeev Taranath inaugurated the festival.

As the festival began, President of Mysore Literary Association Prof. K.C. Belliappa announced the death of Nobel Laureate V.S. Naipaul. Prof. Belliappa paid rich tribute to the departed soul and requested the audience to observe two-minute silence as a mark of respect to which the audience obliged.

Speaking after inaugurating the festival, Pandit Rajeev Taranath said, “Kannada is a beautiful language but unfortunately it has not come up from the confined kitchen. If we have to use it, fictitiously in nation-building we are unable to do it.” Recalling the contributions of Prof. C.D. Narasimaiah he said that Prof. CDN was his teacher and was responsible for growth of English language in the country.

Going nostalgic, Pandit Rajeev Taranath said that the enthusiasm, the passion and the interest he had for the English language was because he learnt under great English teachers like Prof. K. Narasimha Murthy who was brilliant but unfortunately he didn’t get any recognition. The other names he mentioned were Prof. A.N. Murthy Rao, Prof. Anantharamaiah and Prof. Gururaj Rao who taught people to speak correctly

“The day has arrived. The 154-member strong Mysore Literary Association (MLA) started by a group of enthusiastic teachers in English, has reached 214-members and the list is growing year-by-year,” said Prof. K.C. Belliappa , President and former Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi Central University in his presidential address.

Reginald Wesley, Secretary of MLA proposed a vote of thanks. Ganesh Prasad rendered a melodious hum. Prof. D. Geetha from Mahajana’s College moderated.

In a brilliant exposition in Hindu philosophy propounded by Adi Shankaracharya, Pavan Kumar Varma, Former Ambassador, Writer and Diplomat spoke about how Hinduism is not a religion but a way of life.

Tracing out the ancient time’s Gurukula system in education where the Gurus expounded the truth of life without mentioning God. He also highlighted the relevance of Science and the scientist part in his work. Prof. H. Balaji introduced Shri Pavan Kumar Varma.