Ashada Fridays at Chamundeshwari Temple: Decrease of Rs.6.45 lakh in revenue collection

Mysuru: Entry ticket collections on the four Ashada Shukravaras (Fridays) at the Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hill stood at Rs.97,37,720, a slight decrease from last year’s collection of Rs. 1,03,83,030. The difference amount is Rs.6,45,310.

This year, the Ashada Shukravaras began on July 20 and the subsequent being on July 27, Aug. 3 and Aug. 10. The Chamundeshwari Vardhanti coincided with the Aug.3 Ashada Shukravara, reducing the festival days to four instead of the last year’s five. The slight decrease in the revenue might be because of this factor, temple sources said.

In 2014, Rs.26,39,750 was collected on the four Ashada Fridays and in 2015, Rs.29,67,550 was collected on the four Ashada Fridays and Vardhanti Mahotsava. In 2016, Rs.38,78,300 was collected. From 2014 to 2016, there was only Rs.50 ticket. In 2017, the Rs.300 ticket was introduced that mopped up revenue to the temple.

Thousands of devotees had thronged the temple and the shrine was open from dawn till late in the night. While there was free entrance, Rs.50 was charged for special entrance and devotees who took the Rs.300 ticket had an opportunity of special darshan and an Abhisheka in their names.

According to temple sources, there has been a marked increase in the number of devotees who visit the shrine, an important and popular pilgrimage centre in South Karnataka, annually and the numbers peak during Ashada, Chamundeshwari Vardhanti and Dasara.

Apart from entry tickets, the temple gets good revenue from its hundis (offering box) and is considered as one of the richest temples in Karnataka after Kukke Subramanya, Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara and Male Mahadeshwara temples.

Apart from cash, the temple also receives gold and silver as offerings.