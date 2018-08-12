Cascading Colours of Chunchanakatte

Chunchanakatte: The cascading water falls at Chunchanakatte, colourfully lit by laser beams, provided an awesome spectacle for thousands of visitors who had assembled last evening for Jalapathotsava. The two-day Jalapathotsava was launched by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy yesterday.

After lighting the traditional lamp, the CM pressed a remotely controlled button to switch on the laser beams to splash a melange of colours on the falls.

The nearby Sri Rama Temple was elegantly illuminated so also the surroundings transforming the entire area around the falls literally into a fairyland.

The cultural show featured humour programme by Mimicry Gopi, a dance-drama ‘Sri Krishnadevaraya,’ a shadow play by Prahlad Joshi, folk and devotional songs by artistes of K.R. Nagar and other music programmes.

The Jalapathotsava drew thousands of people from H.D. Kote, K.R. Nagar, Mysuru and other places.

District in-Charge Minister G.T. Devegowda released a book featuring the complete history of K.R. Nagar taluk. Minister for Minor Irrigation C.S. Puttaraju was the chief guest. Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh, Zilla Panchayat President Nayeema Sulthana, MLA Ashwin Kumar, MLCs Appaji Gowda, K.T. Sreekantegowda, Tourism Director B. Ramu and others were present.