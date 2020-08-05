Section 144 imposed in city till midnight

August 5, 2020

DC bans liquor sales from Aug. 4 midnight to Aug. 5 midnight

Mysore/Mysuru: City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta yesterday issued an order banning all types of programmes in public places including protests and bike rallies from Aug. 4 midnight to Aug. 5 midnight and also imposed Section 144 during the above said period.

This decision was taken in view of the bhoomi pujan at Ayodhya and also the many programmes that were fixed at prominent Circles and public places across the city, which could escalate the spread of COVID-19. This order will not affect the daily rituals at temples and temple managements have been asked to limit number of devotees to 50.

Liquor sales banned

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar too passed an order yesterday banning liquor sales across the district from Aug. 4 midnight to Aug. 5 midnight.