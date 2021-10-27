Seer calls for unity in Hindu society

October 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that Hindus are facing a crisis in their own homeland (India), Kukke Subramanya Mutt Seer Sri Vidyaprasanna Teertha Swamiji has called upon all Hindus to unite for the cause of Hindu society. He was speaking after being felicitated by Mysuru City and District Brahmins Association and devotees at Sri Krishna Dhama in T.K. Layout here on Monday.

Expressing concern over rising atrocities against Hindus in neighbouring Pakistan and Bangladesh, Sri Vidyaprasanna Teertha Swamiji said that Hindus are being targeted in our country’s Kashmir too.

Stressing on the need for unity to safeguard the Hindu society from such attacks and atrocities, the Seer said that Sanskrit and Samskriti too are being targeted by anti-hindu elements.

Observing that anti-Hindu forces may have thought that destruction of Sanskrit-speaking Brahmins will destroy the entire Hindu heritage, traditions, practices and culture, he said that Brahmins are soft-natured and peace-loving community, which treats all other communities on equal terms.

Regretting the migration of talent from our country, the Seer opined that the tendency of Brahmin community youths to migrate to other countries in search of jobs is a setback for the country’s progress.

Bemoaning the increasing number of marriage collapse in Hindu community, the Seer contended that this may also be one of the reason for the declining growth of majority Hindu population in the country.

Calling upon the youths not to fall prey to western influence, he said that they should learn Vedas, Upanishat from their childhood days itself.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Hoysala Karnataka Sangha President K.R. Sathyanarayan, Mysuru City and District Brahmins Association President D.T. Prakash, community leaders Raghuram Vajpayee, Parthasarathy, Rakesh Bhat, Kadakola Jagadish, Gopalrao, Vikram Iyengar, N.M. Naveen Kumar and others were present.