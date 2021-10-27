Now get registration number for your new vehicle online

October 27, 2021

Bengaluru: In the wake of amendments to rules of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the Transport Department has said that there is no need for physical inspection of new vehicles for a first-time registration.

In a press release, the Department has said that a system has been brought in to register fully built vehicles purchased through authorised dealers without taking new vehicles to the RTOs and being inspected by the Vehicle Inspectors.

The release states that dealers can file an online application on Vahan-4 portal and pay applicable fee and taxes to the RTOs. After receiving applications online, officials will give approval and the registration number gets allotted online itself.