Seerene Sari, Pant Beda… say women cops

Mysuru: Policewomen across the State are seen sporting the standard khaki uniforms consisting of pants and shirts along with a belt and boots instead of khaki sarees. In Mysuru too, the rule has been implemented and over 80 percent of women Police force are sporting the new dress. However, the implementation of the rule has not gone down well with many women cops who said that sarees are more comfortable than shirts and trousers.

In her order last month, Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IG) Neelamani N. Raju had asked the Department to enforce the “uniform rule” that will make it easier for Policewomen to react faster in the event of a crime.

The State Top Cop had justified the rule saying that women will be comfortable and faster wearing standard shirt and pant uniform instead of sarees. The rule has been introduced as some concerns were raised about the ability of women personnel to chase and catch criminals or respond quickly to an escalating security situation when dressed in a saree as compared to the standard uniform.

Implementing the DG’s order, ground rules were introduced for Policewomen directing them to keep their long hair tied in a bun, avoid colouring of hair or wearing flowers, kumkum, bangles or makeup. Except for mangalsutra, they cannot wear any chains. Earrings, if worn should be small in size with no dangling parts, said the order.

Policewomen till the rank of Head Constables have been asked to wear round caps while Policewomen above the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector have to wear the Police ‘Peaked cap’.

So far, high-ranking women Police officers wore shirts and pants, Constables continued to wear khaki sarees. Henceforth, sarees will only be permitted on special occasions. These rules have been laid down for Policewomen in terms of their overall appearance to ensure they look professional at all times.

In Mysuru, there are over 250 women Constables including 50 of them in the Women’s Police Station and over 10 manning Mysore Palace security. The order implementing the DG’s rule has been issued by City Police Commissioner Dr. A. Subramanyeswara Rao. While most of the Policewomen have complied with the order, some women Constables have expressed reservation over the rule.

Speaking to Star of Mysore on condition of anonymity, some women cops said that overall, the uniform rule is good but at times it is uncomfortable. “We have completed many years of service in the Police force and asking us to wear pants and shirts now is not right as we feel awkward in front of our children and relatives,” a Constable said.

Another lady Constable said that the State Government must intervene and exempt senior Policewomen from the rule. “Due to age and bodily factors, I have grown fat. It is embarrassing for me to wear a shirt and pant now,” she added.

However, an ACP-rank officer told SOM that there will be some relaxation for women who are pregnant. On special occasions as well, the saree will be permitted. However, in all other cases, non-compliance will be dealt with strictly.