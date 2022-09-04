Seers perform bhoomi puja for temple at Maryland, USA

September 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji performed bhoomi puja for the new temple coming up at Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA, on Aug. 28, marking the 107th birth anniversary of late Suttur Seer Sri Dr. Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji. The temple is coming up on the land belonging to JSS Spiritual Mission.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji stressed on the need for people to imbibe spirituality amidst their materialistic life.

Pointing out that the temple is being built to meet the aspirations of Indian origin people settled in USA, the Seer hoped that the temple will further spread the essence of spiritualism and Indian culture.

Avadhoota Datta Peetham’s Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji said that everyone should know about the essence of spiritualism and activities of the JSS Spiritual Mission in USA.

Pointing out that India is celebrating its 75th year of independence, he said that the temple will further spread the fragrance of spiritualism and devotion.

Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Sri Ganapathy Swamiji seen with (from left) Maryland senator’s representative, Montgomery County Manager, Maryland Deputy Lt. Governor and Sharma – cultural attaché, Indian Embassy.

Montgomery County Executive Officer Mark Elrich said that the Indian population is more in Montgomery County and the local administration will extend co-operation for spiritual activities.

Former Maryland delegate Aruna Miller, Indian Embassy Counsel Ansul Sharma, Maryland religious leader Mansfield Kacy Kesman, Maryland delegate Lilli Que, former St. Philomena’s College Principal and Humorist Prof. M. Krishnegowda and others were present.

Dr. Babu Keelara welcomed. Usha Achar and team rendered devotional songs, while Sanika Mahashetty rendered invocation. Roopa Dasari presented vote of thanks, while Trishul Nagenahalli and Jigna Goel compared.