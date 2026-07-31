Select roads get long-overdue makeover ahead of PM’s visit
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Select roads get long-overdue makeover ahead of PM’s visit

July 31, 2026

Mysuru: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to inaugurate the Viveka Memorial on Narayana Shastri Road tomorrow (Aug. 1), the city has undergone a noticeable facelift, with civic authorities carrying out beautification and infrastructure improvement works along the routes scheduled for his movement.

For many residents, the visit has at least brought long-awaited attention to roads and public spaces that had remained neglected.

Opposite the Viveka Memorial, the compound wall of Maharani PU College has been adorned with an artistic mural depicting Mysore Palace. Murals carrying messages on cleanliness and civic awareness have also been painted at the site.

On Narayana Shastri Road, Krishna Vilas Road and adjoining stretches, more than 10 stainless-steel dustbins have been installed to facilitate the segregation of dry and wet waste and promote better sanitation.

Near the Commercial Taxes Department compound on Krishna Vilas Road, old stone pavements have been replaced with modern tiled footpaths.

Footpaths and road dividers along Narayana Shastri Road, JLB Road and Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle) have also been freshly painted with yellow-and-black markings.

In addition, thermoplastic road markings and zebra crossings have been repainted on D. Devaraj Urs Road and other key stretches. Minor potholes have been filled and resurfaced with asphalt.

Overall, roads and public spaces along the PM’s route have been spruced up with fresh paint, improved pedestrian infrastructure and other civic enhancements ahead of the visit.

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