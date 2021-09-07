Senior citizen killed as bike hits scooter on D.D. Urs Road

September 7, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A senior citizen was killed on the spot when a youth riding a Royal Enfield bike rammed into the scooter on D. Devaraj Urs Road here this morning.

The deceased is Sathyappa (75), a resident of Devaraja Mohalla.

Sathyappa, who came from Shivarampet side, entered Devaraj Urs Road, when the youth, who was proceeding from K.R. Circle side on his bike rammed into the scooter. Sathyappa, who suffered a broken hand and serious head injuries is said to have died on the spot.

The youth, after the accident, has left the bike behind and has fled from the spot. Devaraja Traffic Inspector Muniyappa and staff, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar, registered a case and shifted the body to MMC&RI mortuary. Both the vehicles have been seized by the Traffic Cops.

Traffic was disrupted for sometime on the busy road following the accident and the Traffic Police were seen regulating the traffic for smooth movement of vehicles.