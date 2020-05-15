Senior citizen, who had recovered from COVID-19, dies of heart attack

May 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A 72-year-old man (P-273), who had recovered from COVID-19, passed away on Thursday following a heart attack.

The deceased, a resident of Nazarbad, though had recovered from COVID-19, was suffering from age related ailments and was admitted to a private hospital where he breathed his last.

Discharged on Apr. 28

The man, following illness had been to a private hospital and as he had the symptoms of COVID-19, he was quarantined and was subjected to COVID test. As the test results showed positive, he was considered as ‘P-273’ SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) patient and was being treated.

P-273, who was admitted in a serious condition on Apr. 14 was put on ventilator and following the suggestion from the doctors at the Critical Care Unit, COVID Hospital doctors provided High Flow Oxygen therapy following which he (P-273) recovered completely in 14 days and was discharged from the hospital on Apr. 28.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Venkatesh said that even after being discharged from the hospital, P-273 was put under home quarantine and COVID tests were also conducted four times. All the four test reports turned negative for COVID-19, he added besides stating that general health check-up was being conducted once in two days.

P-273, who was free from COVID-19, was suffering from low blood pressure, respiratory problems and age related ailments. As the COVID tests had turned negative, he was admitted to a private hospital and was being treated where he passed away following a heart attack on Thursday night.