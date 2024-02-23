Seshadripuram College holds blood donation camp

February 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Seshadripuram Degree College, Mysuru, in association with Indian Red Cross Society, Karnataka State Branch, Youth Red Cross (YRC), NCC, NSS and Rotaract Club of Seshadripuram Degree College had jointly organised the 7th Blood Donation Camp in memory of late K.M. Nanjappa, former Mayor of Bengaluru and former President of Seshadripuram Educational Trust at the College premises on Hebbal Ring Road in city on Feb. 15.

The camp was inaugurated by offering floral tribute to the portrait of late K.M. Nanjappa by the dignitaries.

Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra newspapers Dr. K.B. Ganapathy, who was the chief guest at the event, described blood donation as a life-saving act. He underscored the principle of positive actions in our life and stressed on the importance of intelligence, good health and a compassionate heart in achieving success and prosperity. He said donating life-saving blood was one such positive action.

Dr. Ganapathy also highlighted the power of love towards humanity, which fosters unity and tolerance among individuals.

State Coordinator of the Indian Red Cross Society in Karnataka, Raju Chandrashekar, spoke about the critical role of blood donation in saving lives and treating various ailments. He said that donating blood once or twice a year can significantly reduce the risk of cardiac problems in the donor. Chandrashekar also lauded Seshadripuram Educational Institutions for their commendable contribution by providing nearly 2,500 units of blood every year.

In his presidential address, Hon. Assistant Secretary of Seshadripuram Educational Trust M.S. Natraj underscored the profound impact of blood donation. Noting that it is a significant service by an individual that can be extended till the age of 65, Natraj highlighted the remarkable fact that donating just one unit of blood has the potential to save three lives.

A total of 106 units of blood were collected during the camp.

Chairman of the Governing Council of Seshadripuram Educational Trust B.A. Ananthram, Principal Dr. K. Sowmya Erappa, President of Rotary Club of Mysore Midtown Rtn. D. Srinivasan, Director-Youth Services of Rotary Club of Mysore Midtown Rtn. Mohan Gurumurthy, Secretary of Rotary Club of Mysore Midtown Rtn. Satyendra Kashyap, Principal of SIPUC Archana Swamy, Assistant Professor and YRC Coordinator M. Vinay, NSS Programme Officer and Physical Education Director Dr. R. Raghavendra and staff were present.