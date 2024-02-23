Move to divert Krishnaraja’s funds to Chamaraja, Narasimharaja?

February 23, 2024

MLA T.S. Srivatsa objects to MCC Chief’s letter to divert Rs. 45 crore from BJP Constituency to Congress Constituencies

Mysore/Mysuru: In a startling development having far-reaching consequences, it has been brought to light that the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner has requested the Government to allocate the funds earmarked for Krishnaraja Assembly Constituency to be distributed to Chamaraja and Narasimharaja Assembly Constituencies instead.

This revelation was made by T.S. Srivatsa, the MLA representing Krishnaraja Constituency, during the ongoing session of the Legislative Assembly in Bengaluru yesterday. Srivatsa appealed to Speaker U.T. Khader for assistance, noting that his attempts to seek intervention from both the Chief Minister and the Urban Development Minister had yielded no results.

Of particular interest is the fact that Srivatsa is the sole BJP MLA representing Mysuru city, while Chamaraja and Narasimharaja Constituencies are represented by Congress legislators. The decision of the MCC Commissioner has raised eyebrows, particularly with the Congress-led State Government in power.

Detailing the situation, Srivatsa said, “During Basavaraj Bommai’s tenure as CM, he allocated State Finance Commission (SFC) grants amounting to Rs. 45 crore to Krishnaraja Constituency. The process to initiate various projects utilising these grants had progressed to the stage of issuing tenders. However, disregarding the Government’s directive, the MCC Commissioner opted to divert Rs. 25 crore to Narasimharaja and Rs. 20 crore to Chamaraja Constituencies.”

Addressing the Speaker, Srivatsa appealed, “If the funds earmarked for my constituency are redirected elsewhere, what explanation can I offer to my constituents as their MLA? I urge you to stand by me in this matter.”

Ashraya Housing Scheme

He further called for an investigation into the allocation of housing units under the Ashraya Housing Scheme in Krishnaraja Constituency, during the tenure of Chief Minister S.M. Krishna between 2000 and 2001.

“For the past two decades, there has been no trace of the file pertaining to the Ashraya scheme, and the list of beneficiaries has undergone frequent revisions. Many beneficiaries have made payments but are still awaiting the title deed. Strangely, the housing units have been registered under the names of individuals who were not even listed as beneficiaries. Therefore, I demand a thorough investigation into this matter,” Srivatsa insisted.

Government Engineering Colleges

Highlighting additional city needs, Srivatsa underlined the necessity for establishing two more Government Engineering Colleges, a demand previously raised during the State Budget session, which he urged to be at least considered in the supplementary budget.

This initiative aims to accommodate the growing number of girl students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, as the existing Government Maharani’s Colleges currently cater to around 2,000 students each.

Moreover, with Mysuru Karaga Utsava set to commemorate its centenary this year, Srivatsa urged the Government to allocate special funds for the festival. Additionally, he stressed the importance of acknowledging the proposed Film City at Immavu near Nanjangud, for which funds of Rs. 100 crore were requested, yet the allocation remains pending.