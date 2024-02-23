JD(S)-BJP seat-sharing pact finalised: Cardiologist Dr. C.N. Manjunath’s poll debut gets Amit Shah’s nod

February 23, 2024

Hot contest expected between Dr. Manjunath and D.K Shivakumar’s brother and sitting MP D.K. Suresh in Bangalore Rural?

Bengaluru: As anticipated, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given his consent for renowned cardiologist and former Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Dr. C.N. Manjunath, to test electoral waters in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Though there is no decision yet on the Constituency from which he will be contesting, Dr. Manjunath is expected to contest either from Bangalore Rural or Bangalore North constituency on a BJP symbol. With Dr. Manjunath likely to enter the poll fray, the BJP High Command has decided to leave three constituencies to JD(S) — Mandya, Hassan and Kolar — instead of the earlier planned four constituencies.

The decision on seat-sharing was finalised by JD(S) State President and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy during their meeting with Amit Shah in New Delhi yesterday.

Sources also said that, Amit Shah had also agreed to allot another seat to JD(S) in Kalyana Karnataka Region (Hyderabad Karnataka) or Chikkaballapur. However, the fourth seat will be finalised only after the notification for the elections is announced.

Both Kumaraswamy and Nikhil Kumaraswamy visited New Delhi after receiving an invite from Amit Shah. The trio discussed seat-sharing and political developments in the State for about 20 minutes, followed by another meeting late in the evening before finalising the seat-sharing arrangement.

While Amit Shah is keen on fielding Dr. Manjunath from the Bangalore Rural Constituency against D.K. Suresh, who currently represents the constituency in Lok Sabha, he is said to have instructed Kumaraswamy to start preparing for elections in Mandya and Hassan, along with the Bangalore Rural constituency, while keeping the decision over candidate for the Bengaluru North constituency pending.

The leaders also discussed the ensuing Rajya Sabha polls. Amit Shah instructed Kumaraswamy to continue their ongoing efforts to ensure the victory of NDA candidate Kupendra Reddy, who is in the fray as the fifth candidate, along with strategies to ensure the victory of NDA candidates in the Constituencies where Congress has a stronghold.

Kumaraswamy also apprised Amit Shah about the confusion created by local BJP leaders in Mandya.

Following this, the Union Minister assured Kumaraswamy about addressing the issue and asked the former CM to continue working on the elections.

Amit Shah also instructed Kumaraswamy to highlight the failures of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress Government and to hold joint protests along with the BJP against corrupt Ministers in Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet.

With only a few days left for the all-important polls, Kumaraswamy was also advised to stay in unison with the BJP leaders and ensure that votes were not divided.

‘Strict no to street politics but prefer developmental politics’

Meanwhile, responding to media queries about his probable political debut, Dr. Manjunath, who was attending a felicitation ceremony at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Mysuru, said that he was not afraid of taking a plunge into politics, but was currently in a state of dilemma.

He stated, “I have not yet made any decision as I need to discuss the matter with my wife, children and other family members. Speculations about my political debut have arisen due to the works I have done at the Jayadeva Institute, which has garnered attention from both the public and the media. While I am not inclined towards street politics, I am interested in developmental politics. Although I am facing a dilemma, it does not mean that I am afraid of politics.”