Settlement Deeds dent Government revenues
News

Settlement Deeds dent Government revenues

August 29, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Cases are emerging where sites allotted by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) are being sold to others through Settlement Deeds, thereby evading the Stamp Duty owed to the State Government.

In one instance, N. Manjunath transferred full ownership of a MUDA site (number 11809/A) to S. Shivanna by registering a settlement deed at the Mysuru South Sub-Registrar’s Office on May 28, 2024. This transfer occurred just 10 days after Manjunath received the Title Deed from MUDA for the same site under an incentive scheme on May 18, 2024.

What does the rule say?

According to the rules, a Sale Deed must be registered to sell any property. The Sale Deed should specify that the buyer has paid the property’s value to the seller. The required registration fee, service charges, memo charges and Stamp Duty must be paid to the Government as part of this process.

According to experts, a Settlement Deed is primarily used for dividing property among family members — such as children, siblings or relatives — or for transferring shares, money or property interests between partners in a partnership firm based on mutual agreements.

In contrast, a Sale Deed is required when individuals sell their property to another person. Therefore, experts assert that a ‘Settlement Deed’ should not be used for selling property to a third party; this transaction should be conducted through a Sale Deed instead.

Many individuals are using Settlement Deeds to evade paying Stamp Duty to the Government by transferring sites through these deeds. There has been a rise in cases where MUDA officials are registering Khatas and revenue to the names of individuals who have acquired land through Settlement Deeds.

READ ALSO  Darkness on Outer Ring Road: MUDA agrees to maintain streetlights for three months

This practice is leading to substantial financial losses for the State Exchequer, according to experts familiar with land transaction agreements.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching